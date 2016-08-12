RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 A German canoe slalom coach was injured and rushed to hospital after a taxi he was travelling in crashed, Rio Games organisers said on Friday.

Another German team mate was in the car at the time of the crash but was not hurt.

"One of the coaches from the German canoe slalom team and another member from the German team were victims of a car accident coming back to the village in a cab," Games spokesman Mario Andrada told reporters, without naming the team mates.

"One of them has been taken to hospital. Preliminary reports say there was a serious accident."

German team officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.

