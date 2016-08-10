UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Following is a factbox on Japan's Kohei Uchimura, who became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back all-around Olympic gold medals.
Birthplace: Nagasaki, Japan
Born: Jan. 3, 1989
Coach: Hiroyuki Kato
OLYMPIC MEDALS
Gold -- all-around (2012, 2016), team (2016)
Silver -- all-around (2008), floor exercise (2012), team (2008, 2012)
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Gold -- all-around (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), floor exercise (2011), horizontal bar (2015), parallel bars (2013), team (2015)
Silver -- Floor exercise (2010), horizontal bar (2014), team (2010, 2011, 2014)
Bronze -- Floor exercise (2013), horizontal bar (2011, 2013), parallel bars (2010)
-- Uchimura, the son of two gymnasts, took up the sport at the age of three.
-- He has won a record six consecutive world all-around gold medals.
-- Overall, he is the holder of seven Olympic and 19 world medals.
-- Uchimura has matched compatriot Sawao Kato with a record three Olympic medals in the men's individual all-around.
(Source: Japan Gymnastics Association) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.