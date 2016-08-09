RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Olympics organisers rushed to replace the entire floor of the handball court overnight to reinforce it after only three days of matches, they said on Tuesday.

Workers laid a new flooring, working through the night to get the court ready for action on Tuesday for the group matches that kicked off early in the morning.

"We replaced the flooring of the handball venue through the night with a new, reinforced one and we are happy with it," said Games spokesman Mario Andrada.

"The IOC sports team supported us and was very complimentary," he said.

Games organisers have struggled to complete venues in time for the competitions, having run out of cash in the past years due to the country's worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Neil Robinson and Bill Rigby)