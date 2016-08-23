UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 23 A court in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday said that no date has been set for a hearing for Patrick Hickey, the former top European official at the International Olympic Committee, after his arrest last week on accusations that he took part in illegal ticket sales for the Games.
Hickey, a 71-year-old Irishman, is in a maximum-security Rio prison following a police raid last week at his hotel on suspicion he participated in an illegal price-gouging plot for tickets to the Olympics, which ended in Rio on Sunday.
Some media had previously reported that Hickey would face a judge on Tuesday but the Rio court said that no hearing as yet has been scheduled. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga-Gayer; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.