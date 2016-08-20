RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Hickey, arrested in Brazil this week as part of an investigation into illegal ticket sales, has not yet been heard by a judge and should be presumed innocent, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Saturday.

"What we know is that he has not been heard by a judge yet and, more so, the presumption of innocence prevails," Bach told a news conference during the closing weekend of the Rio Games.

"We respect the laws and legal procedures here in Brazil and cannot comment further on this," he said.

Hickey, who temporarily stepped aside as the head of the European Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Ireland after his arrest, had an appeal for bail denied by a Brazilian judge. He has been taken to Bangu maximum security prison in Rio de Janeiro.

The 71-year-old was arrested in a dawn raid on his hotel on Wednesday. He was admitted to Samaritano hospital for chest pain after his arrest, but released the next day into custody. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)