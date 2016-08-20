UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Hickey, arrested in Brazil this week as part of an investigation into illegal ticket sales, is sharing a cell with an executive from the sports hospitality company implicated in the case.
Prison authorities said on Saturday that Hickey is getting the same treatment as other inmates at the maximum-security Bangu complex, such as a standard haircut and prison fare, along with cell mate Kevin Mallon of hospitality company THG Sports. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Flynn)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)