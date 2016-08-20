RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Hickey, arrested in Brazil this week as part of an investigation into illegal ticket sales, is sharing a cell with an executive from the sports hospitality company implicated in the case.

Prison authorities said on Saturday that Hickey is getting the same treatment as other inmates at the maximum-security Bangu complex, such as a standard haircut and prison fare, along with cell mate Kevin Mallon of hospitality company THG Sports. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Flynn)