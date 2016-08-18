RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Latest news from the 12th day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Wednesday (all times GMT):

0155 ROLLINS TAKES GOLD IN WOMEN'S 100M HURDLES

Brianna Rollins of the United States clinched the gold medal in the women's 100 metres hurdles final. Americans Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin took the silver and bronze respectively.

0133 THOMPSON CLINCHES GOLD IN WOMEN'S 200 METRES

Elaine Thompson of Jamaica took the women's 200 metres gold medal with a time of 21.78 seconds. Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands won silver and American Tori Bowie had to settle for bronze.

0129 AMERICAN BARTOLETTA WINS LONG JUMP GOLD

Tianna Bartoletta of the United States leapt a personal best of 7.17 metres to win the women's long jump gold. Her American team mate and defending Olympic champion Brittney Reese took silver and Serbia's Ivana Spanovic the bronze.

0125 BRAZIL POLICE STOP US SWIMMERS FROM BOARDING FLIGHT HOME: O GLOBO

Federal police in Brazil stopped U.S. Olympic swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger from boarding a flight to the United States at Rio de Janeiro's international airport, O Globo newspaper reported on its website. The swimmers were taken off the plane for questioning, the newspaper said. Police are investigating accounts by four U.S. swimmers of a robbery, after inconsistencies in their testimonies.

0111 CHINA WINS MEN'S TABLE TENNIS TEAM GOLD

China completed their sweep of table tennis golds after their men's team beat Japan 3-1 in the final.

0107 BOLT REACHES 200M FINAL, GATLIN OUT

Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse set up a showdown in the 200 metres final after crossing the line together in their semi-final but 100m silver medallist Justin Gatlin missed out along with Jamaican Yohan Blake.

0031 CHINA'S WU JINGYU BURDENED BY PRESSURE OF EXPECTATION

"I felt a lot of pressure. Because every day people say 'triple triple triple', but actually I am just a normal athlete who wants a good competition," said the double Olympic champion after her defeat to Azerbaijan's Patimat Abakarova in the taekwondo women's -49kg repechage round.

2346 CARMELO ANTHONY HEAPS PRAISE ON GINOBILI

"Not just to what he's meant to the basketball in Argentina, but to that country as a whole. He's put in a lot of work, and he's represented them in a great fashion," Anthony said after the U.S. beat Argentina in the men's basketball quarter-finals.

2325 U.S. STORM INTO MEN'S BASKETBALL SEMI-FINALS

The United States beat Argentina 105-78 to reach the semi-finals of the men's basketball tournament. They face Spain next on Friday for a place in the gold medal match.

2307 RUSSIA'S ZHOLOBOVA CONTENT DESPITE MISSING OUT ON GOLD

"Maybe I have not yet fully realised that I let the gold slip out of my hands and missed the chance of a revolution in the history of women's wrestling. But everything happens for a reason," said Valeriia Zholobova, who lost to Kaori Icho of Japan in last few seconds of the women's 58kg wrestling final.

2241 DOSHO TAKES WOMEN'S 69KG FREESTYLE GOLD

Sara Dosho of Japan beat Russia's Natalia Vorobieva 3-1 to win the gold medal in the women's 69kg freestyle wrestling final. Jenny Fransson of Sweden and Kazakhstan's Elmira Syzdykova won the bronze medals.

2232 FINOL ENDS VENEZUELA'S LONG MEDAL WAIT IN BOXING

Venezuela's Yoel Segundo Finol secured his country's first Olympic boxing medal since 1984 after beating Algerian Mohamed Flissi to reach the flyweight semi-finals. Finol will fight Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on Friday with the winner securing silver and a shot at gold.

2225 U.S. MAKE WOMEN'S WATER POLO FINAL

The United States reached the women's water polo final after beating Hungary. In the gold medal match, they face Italy, the gold medal winners in 2004, which beat Russia 12-9 in the other semi-final.

2137 BRITAIN THROUGH TO WOMEN'S HOCKEY FINAL

Britain beat New Zealand 3-0 to make the women's hockey final. They face defending champions Netherlands, who reached the gold medal match after a thrilling 4-3 shootout against Germany.

2136 JAPAN'S ICHO CLINCHES WOMEN'S 58KG WRESTLING GOLD

Kaori Icho of Japan beat Russia's Valeriia Zholobova 3-1 to win her fourth successive Olympic gold medal in the women's 58kg wrestling event. India's Sakshi Malik and Marwa Amri of Tunisia won the bronze medals.

2113 GERMANY BEAT NIGERIA TO REACH MEN'S SOCCER FINAL

Goals from Lukas Klostermann and Nils Petersen helped Germany beat Nigeria 2-0 to reach the men's soccer final. They face hosts Brazil in the gold medal match.

2049 KEMBOI DQ, MEKHISSI THIRD IN 3,000M STEEPLECHASE

Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya, who finished third in the 3,000 metres steeplechase final, was disqualified after the judges found he had stepped out of his lane. France's Mahiedine Mekhissi was elevated to third place.

2036 U.S. REACH MEN'S VOLLEYBALL SEMI-FINALS

The United States reached the men's volleyball semi-finals after defeating Poland 25-23 25-22 25-20. Defending champions Russia beat Canada in another quarter-final encounter.

2052 CLUBHOUSE LEADER LOVING LIFE AT THE OLYMPIC VILLAGE

"I like it a lot. First time before I come here, I have no idea what it's going to be like, but when I got here, I like it. I love it a lot," Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn said after she shot a six-under-par 65 in the opening round of the women's golf competition.

"I am room mates with badminton players from Thailand and I have watched them play a few matches. They are pretty good."

2028 TOSAKA CLINCHES GOLD IN WOMEN'S FREESTYLE 48KG

Japan's Eri Tosaka defeated Mariya Stadnyk of Azerbaijan 3-1 to win the gold medal in the women's freestyle 48kg wrestling final. Elitsa Yankova of Bulgaria and China's Sun Yanan clinched the bronze medals.

1959 YELEUSSINOV WINS WELTERWEIGHT GOLD

Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan beat Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov 3-0 to win the gold medal in the men's welterweight boxing final. Morocco's Mohammed Rabii and France's Souleymane Diop Cissokho won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

1915 SPAIN MAKE BASKETBALL SEMI-FINALS

Spain defeated France 92-67 to earn a berth in the men's basketball semi-finals. A team heavy with NBA players, Spain may face the United States in the semi-finals on Friday if the struggling Americans defeat Argentina later in the day.

1801 BRAZIL BEAT HONDURAS, NEYMAR NETS FASTEST OLYMPIC GOAL

Brazil scored six goals past a hapless Honduras side, as forward Neymar opened the scoring with the fastest Olympic goal at 15 seconds in the men's Olympic football semi-finals.

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus got two each, Marquinhos and Luan added one each to seal an emphatic 6-0 victory. Brazil will face either Germany or Nigeria in the finals.

1753 GERMANY CLINCH BRONZE OVER SOUTH KOREA IN TABLE TENNIS

An injured Timo Boll inspired Germany to a 3-1 victory against South Korea to win bronze in the men's table tennis team tournament. South Korea failed to win a men's team medal for the first time in eight years.

1728 OLYMPIC OFFICIAL HICKEY STEPS DOWN AFTER ARREST

Ireland's Pat Hickey has temporarily stepped down from his position as executive member on the International Olympic Committee after being arrested in connection with an investigation into ticket touting at the Rio Games.

1712 INDONESIA CLINCH MIXED DOUBLES BADMINTON GOLD

Indonesia's Ahmad Tontowi and Liliyana Natsir, the world number three, beat Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia 21-14 21-12 to clinch gold in the mixed doubles badminton tournament.

1656 FRANCE BEAT BRAZIL TO REACH HANDBALL SEMI-FINALS

A dominant second half from France helped the defending champions beat home favourites Brazil 34-27 in the men's handball quarter-finals.

1651 DUTCH WOMEN THROUGH TO HOCKEY FINALS

Defending champions the Netherlands reached the finals of the women's hockey after a thrilling 4-3 shootout against Germany. Both teams were locked at 1-1 after normal time.

1631 EATON TAKES LEAD IN DECATHLON

Defending champion Ashton Eaton took the lead in the men's decathlon after a strong showing in the long jump and shot put events. Canada's Damian Warner, who set an Olympic record in the decathlon 100 metres, trails Eaton in second place.

1629 ITALY MOVE INTO WATER POLO FINAL

Italy beat Russia 12-9 in the women's water polo semi-finals, and will face either Hungary or defending champions U.S. in the finals.

1600 AUSTRALIA FIRST TO REACH MEN'S BASKETBALL SEMI-FINALS

Australia caused an upset in the men's Olympic basketball tournament as they emphatically beat third-ranked Lithuania 90-64 to advance to the medal round. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks, Simon Jennings and Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Andrew Hay)