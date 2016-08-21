RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Latest news from the 16th and final day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Sunday (all times GMT):

1845 YOKA SEES OFF JOYCE FOR SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING GOLD

Defending world champion Tony Yoka of France beat Britain's Joe Joyce to win the men's Olympic super-heavyweight boxing title.

Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko and Croatia's Filip Hrgovic were awarded the bronze medals as losing semi-finallists.

1840 U.S. TAKES GOLD IN MEN'S 97KG FREESTYLE

American Kyle Snyder took gold in the men's 97kg freestyle wrestling with a 2-1 victory over Khetag Goziumov of Azerbaijan. Romania's Albert Saritov and Uzbekistan's Magomed Ibragimov won the bronze medals.

1826 DENMARK WIN FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD IN MEN'S HANDBALL

Denmark overcame defending Olympic champions France 28-26 to win their first gold medal in men's handball.

1825 UZBEKISTAN'S GAIBNAZAROV STRIKES GOLD IN MEN'S LIGHT WELTERWEIGHT

Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan claimed gold in the men's light-welterweight boxing class courtesy of a split decision victory over Azerbaijan's Lorenzo Sotomayor Collazo.

Russia's Vitaly Dunaytsev and Germany's Artem Harutyunyan took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

1820 MONGOLIA'S WRESTLING COACH SAYS PROTEST AIMED AT REFEREEING DECISIONS

"There was a problem with the refereeing... The referees were not good. They only supported the Uzbek... Three million people in Mongolia waited for this bronze medal and now we have no medal," said Mongolia coach Byambarenchin Bayaraa after his strip-off protest.

1817 RUSSIA'S RAMONOV TAKES 65KG FREESTYLE WRESTLING GOLD

Russia's Soslan Ramonov ran riot over his opponent Toghrul Asgarov of Azerbaijan 4-0 to take gold in the men's 65kg freestyle.

1807 MONGOLIAN OFFICIALS STRIP OFF IN PROTEST AFTER LOSING OUT ON WRESTLING BRONZE

Mongolian wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig lost his bronze medal contest with Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan, prompting furious team officials to strip off and hurl their shoes on the floor in protest.

Italy's Frank Marquez beat American Frank Molinaro 3-1 to take the other bronze medal in the men's 65kg freestyle.

1800 BRAZIL BEAT ITALY TO WIN MEN'S VOLLEYBALL GOLD

Brazil won their first Olympic gold in men's volleyball since 2004 after beating Italy 25-22 28-26 26-24 in the final. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Andrew Hay)