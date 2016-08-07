UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Latest news from the second day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Sunday (all times GMT):
2019 SOUTH KOREA TAKE GOLD IN WOMEN'S TEAM ARCHERY
South Korea have won their eighth consecutive gold medal in the women's team archery after they beat Russia, who will take silver, by five set points to one. Chinese Taipei took the bronze medal after they beat Italy in the third-place play-off.
2009 KOSOVO'S KELMENDI WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 52KG JUDO
25-year-old Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo has become her country's first ever Olympic medallist after she beat Italy's Odette Giuffrida in the final. Russia's Natalia Kuziutina took bronze.
1957 CHINESE DUO WIN THE WOMEN'S 3M SYNCHRONISED SPRINGBOARD
China's Wu Minxia and Shi Tingmao have won gold in the women's 3m synchronised springboard with Italians Tania Cagnotto and Francesca Dallape coming in second. Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia take the bronze medal.
The 30-year-old Wu, who has won this event in four successive Games, becomes the first diver to win five Olympic titles overall.
1919 VAN DER BREGGEN ON TEAMMATE VAN VLEUTEN'S CRASH
"It really shook me when I saw Annemiek crashed in the road. I was pretty shocked, I think she crashed hard. I realised I was at the front of the team, so I had to chase. I did it for Annemiek. To see her like that, it's a big shock."
1906 VAN DER BREGGEN WINS GOLD IN THE WOMEN'S ROAD RACE
Netherlands' Anna van der Breggen has won gold in the women's road race after out-sprinting Sweden's Emma Johansson at the end of 141km race. Elisa Longo Borghini was third for Italy.
American Mara Abbott missed out on a place on the podium after she was caught by the chasing pack just 300m from the finish line, while Annemiek van Vleuten was leading up until the 10km mark, when the 33-year-old Dutchwoman suffered a horrific crash.
1845 AUSTRALIA'S SKINNER WINS WOMEN'S TRAP SHOOTING
Australia's Catherine Skinner, 26, edged a tense final against Natalie Rooney of New Zealand to win the gold medal. American Corey Cogdell won her second bronze medal by besting Spain's Fatima Galvez in a shoot-off.
1420 CHINA'S ZHANG WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 10M AIR PISTOL
Zhang Mengxue won the gold medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event with a score of 199.4 points in 20 shots, enough to see off 19-year-old Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina who took silver, Anna Korakaki of Greece won the bronze.
1333 ALL ROWING CALLED OFF FOR THE DAY
The second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta was called off due to problems caused by rough weather, organisers announced.
The decision followed a day of difficult conditions on the opening day on Saturday, with some rowers complaining that the races should have been postponed. One boat capsized and several others were nearly swamped. (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Bill Rigby)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)