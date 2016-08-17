RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Britain beat New Zealand 3-0, with two goals coming from Alex Danson, in a tense women's Olympic hockey semi-final on Wednesday to set up a final clash with the Netherlands.

Britain led 1-0 at halftime and it was a close-fought match until the women in red made it safe with two goals from penalties in the last 10 minutes.

The first quarter was end-to-end although Britain had more possession. A good chance fell to New Zealand's Liz Thompson in the 10th minute but she missed her shot from a penalty corner, then minutes later her team mate Petrea Webster lofted over with a shot from inside the circle.

At the other end, Crista Cullen's penalty corner shot was saved by Kiwi goalkeeper Kayla Whitelock.

Britain came out strong in the second quarter and took the lead when Danson picked up the rebound from Whitelock after a penalty corner and found the net in the 21st minute. They held off the New Zealanders to lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Britain's Georgie Twigg was felled by a flying ball and spent a few minutes on the ground receiving attention before being helped off the pitch. Ansley Giselle had two penalty corner shots saved as Britain pushed for a second goal.

But some good runs from the black-clad New Zealanders showed they were still in the game, Olivia Merry missing a good chance as she picked up the ball in the circle and mis-fired.

Britain won a penalty in the last quarter after a collision and Helen Richardson-Walsh coolly fired the ball into the left of the goal to set up a final showdown with the Netherlands on Friday. A second penalty goal by Danson gave an emphatic ring to the scoreline.

Earlier, the Netherlands beat Germany 4-3 in a shootout after normal time ended at 1-1.

A guaranteed silver means this is Britain's best ever women's hockey performance at the Olympics. They beat New Zealand to win the bronze in front of a home crowd in London in 2012, ending a 20-year Olympic medal drought for the women's team. They also took bronze in Barcelona in 1992.

New Zealand, who beat Antipodean rivals Australia 4-2 to reach the semis, have yet to win a women's hockey medal but still have a shot at the bronze. (Editing by Ed Osmond)