RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 - Rio de Janeiro does not need
foreign funding to stage the 2016 Games after abandoning plans
to launch "Olympic bonds" worth $2 billion to help finance
infrastructure projects, the city's new Olympics czar said on
Wednesday.
Maria Silvia Bastos Marques, a former steel company
executive who took up her new post in August, said the city was
focusing on forming partnerships with private firms to complete
stadium and transport improvements needed for Brazil's first
Olympics.
"Looking at our projects, I don't see any need for any
foreign funding. We have funding from the city Treasury and the
federal government," she told Reuters in an interview.
"It's partly because the world isn't in a good moment --
capturing funds overseas is a little more complicated the way
things are," she added, referring to the financial and economic
malaise in the developed world.
The city's government said at the start of this year that 10
banks were interested in participating in Olympic bonds, but
legal changes needed to approve the plan ran into bureaucratic
hurdles.
Among the Olympic projects already in motion, the overhaul
of the city's port area and the Sambadrome, a parade area known
as the stadium of Samba, are being financed privately.
The Olympic village and the Olympic Park, where most events
will be held, are expected to be constructed through
public-private partnerships.
Work to expand the city's subway system and build new
rapid-bus expressways to ease congestion are also underway.
WORK PRAISED
Rio's early Olympic work has been praised by the
International Olympic Committee, in contrast to its lagging
preparations for the 2014 World Cup that have been criticised by
soccer's world governing body FIFA.
Marques said the city did not plan to take advantage of a
new law passed by Congress that allowed for bidding processes to
be streamlined -- a change that has been criticised as opening
the way for overspending and corruption.
"The city is ahead of its timetable and delivering projects
ahead of time," she said.
Rio bid officials originally said the 2016 Olympics would
cost a total of 23 billion reais ($12.8 billion).
Marques said the figure would change because of various
alterations to Rio's plans since it won the bid in 2009, adding
that a new total should be released by the end of this year.
