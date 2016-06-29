SAO PAULO, June 29 A verdict in the impeachment trial of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff will not be reached until after the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in late August, O Globo newspaper said on Wednesday.

Citing advisers to Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who will preside over the trial in the Senate, the newspaper said a final judgment was expected following Aug. 26, five days after the games end.

The first Olympic Games to be held in South America are due to open on Aug. 5 amid political turmoil, concern about an outbreak of the Zika virus and Brazil's deepest recession since the 1930s.

Brazilian media had speculated that Rousseff's trial on charges of breaking budgetary rules could conclude in the middle of the games in what would be an embarrassment for the host nation.

Brazil's Senate voted on May 12 to put Rousseff on trial and a committee, which has been hearing testimony from witnesses, is expected to present its findings to the plenary on Aug. 9.

Lewandowski is expected to convene a final hearing in the full Senate after Aug. 25 but it is not clear how long it could take to reach a judgment, O Globo reported.

Newspaper surveys of senators suggest Rousseff is likely to be found guilty and dismissed from office.

Interim President Michel Temer needs to confirm Rousseff's ouster as quickly as possible to gain the legitimacy he needs to push through tough measures to salvage Brazil's tanking economy.

A budgetary crisis in Rio de Janeiro's state government has fuelled concerns about its preparedness to host the global sporting event.

With its economy hard hit by a slump in oil prices, Rio de Janeiro state declared a financial emergency this month and has appealed to the federal government for 2.9 billion reais ($891 million) in budgetary support.

The acting state governor, Francisco Dornelles, told O Globo on Monday that the payment, approved last week, had not yet been received and warned that Games could be a "big failure" if certain steps were not taken.

Dornelles was optimistic the games would be a success but said police patrols could run out of money for fuel as soon as the end of this week if the money was not received.

Some 85,000 police and soldiers are due to be deployed in Rio during the Olympics to ensure security. Some 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the games.

In a major headache for organisers, a metro line meant to carry visitors to the Barra area of western Rio where the games will be held has not yet been completed and federal funds to finish it have not yet been disbursed.

($1 = 3.2530 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bill Trott)