RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 The interim president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) is among six people who had their passports seized by Brazilian police in an operation on Sunday against the illegal resale of tickets to the Rio Games, a police source said.

Amongst the others who had their passports taken were OCI Executive Director Stephen Martin, Secretary-General Dermot Henihan and Treasurer Kevin Kilty, said the source. The operation followed the arrest of the OCI's President Patrick Hickey on Wednesday as part of the case.

OCI spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. Hickey has stepped aside from all Olympic roles until the investigation is concluded. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)