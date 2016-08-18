RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Brazilian TV aired a video on Thursday of the incident in which four U.S. Olympic swimmers said they were robbed at gunpoint, and it showed them in an argument with staff at a gas station who told them to sit on the ground with their hands in the air.

The video from the station's security cameras appeared to show the swimmers arriving in a taxi and then arousing the suspicion of staff by going into a corridor, out of view of the camera. They try to leave the station but staff stop them.

The video was aired by Globo TV which said on its web site the swimmers had gone into a bathroom at the station and caused damage.

A different camera shows three of the swimmers sitting on the ground at one point, including one who appeared to be gold medallist Ryan Lochte. He stood up to remonstrate with staff and his team mates pulled him back down.

The swimmers say they were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday morning by men impersonating police officers who took their wallets. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Dan Flynn)