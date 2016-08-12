Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Six of competition in Rio de Janeiro.
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 16 12 10 38
2. China 11 8 11 30
3. Japan 7 2 13 22
4. Australia 5 4 6 15
5. South Korea 5 2 4 11
6. Hungary 5 1 1 7
7. Russia 4 8 7 19
8. Britain 4 6 6 16
9. Germany 4 3 1 8
10. Italy 3 6 3 12
11. France 2 4 5 11
12. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7
13. Thailand 2 1 1 4
14. Spain 2 0 1 3
14=. Switzerland 2 0 1 3
16. Croatia 2 0 0 2
17. New Zealand 1 4 0 5
18. Netherlands 1 2 2 5
19. Sweden 1 2 1 4
20. Canada 1 1 5 7
21. Brazil 1 1 1 3
21=. Belgium 1 1 1 3
21=. Slovenia 1 1 1 3
24. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
24=. Colombia 1 1 0 2
24=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
27. Poland 1 0 2 3
27=. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
29. Greece 1 0 1 2
29=. Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
31. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 0 1
31=. Romania 1 0 0 1
31=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
31=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
31=. Argentina 1 0 0 1
36. South Africa 0 3 1 4
37. North Korea 0 2 2 4
38. Ukraine 0 2 1 3
39. Denmark 0 2 0 2
39=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
39=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2
42. Georgia 0 1 1 2
42=. Lithuania 0 1 1 2
44. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
44=. Turkey 0 1 0 1
44=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1
44=. Philippines 0 1 0 1
48. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2
48=. Egypt 0 0 2 2
50. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
50=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
50=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
50=. Israel 0 0 1 1
50=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
50=. Norway 0 0 1 1
50=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
Total 95 93 107 295
