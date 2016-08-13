Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Seven of competition in Rio de Janeiro.
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 20 13 16 49
2. China 13 10 14 37
3. Britain 7 9 6 22
4. Japan 7 3 14 24
5. South Korea 6 3 4 13
6. Germany 6 3 2 11
7. Russia 5 9 8 22
8. France 5 7 5 17
9. Australia 5 6 7 18
10. Hungary 5 3 3 11
11. Italy 4 7 4 15
12. Spain 3 0 2 5
13. Canada 2 2 6 10
14. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7
15. Netherlands 2 2 2 6
16. Thailand 2 1 1 4
17. Switzerland 2 0 1 3
18. Croatia 2 0 0 2
19. New Zealand 1 6 0 7
20. North Korea 1 2 2 5
21. Sweden 1 2 1 4
22. Brazil 1 1 2 4
23. Belgium 1 1 1 3
23=. Slovenia 1 1 1 3
23=. Romania 1 1 1 3
26. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
26=. Colombia 1 1 0 2
26=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
29. Poland 1 0 2 3
29=. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
31. Greece 1 0 1 2
31=. Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
31=. Ethiopia 1 0 1 2
34. Fiji 1 0 0 1
34=. Iran 1 0 0 1
34=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
34=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 0 1
34=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
34=. Argentina 1 0 0 1
40. South Africa 0 4 1 5
41. Denmark 0 2 2 4
42. Ukraine 0 2 1 3
43. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
43=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2
45. Georgia 0 1 1 2
45=. Lithuania 0 1 1 2
47. Ireland 0 1 0 1
47=. Kenya 0 1 0 1
47=. Cuba 0 1 0 1
47=. Belarus 0 1 0 1
47=. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
47=. Turkey 0 1 0 1
47=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1
47=. Philippines 0 1 0 1
55. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2
55=. Egypt 0 0 2 2
55=. Israel 0 0 2 2
55=. Norway 0 0 2 2
59. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
59=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
59=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
59=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
59=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
Total 119 119 132 370
