Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Nine of competition in Rio de Janeiro.
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 26 21 22 69
2. Britain 15 16 7 38
3. China 15 13 17 45
4. Russia 9 11 10 30
5. Germany 8 5 4 17
6. France 7 8 7 22
7. Italy 7 8 6 21
8. Japan 7 4 15 26
9. Australia 6 7 9 22
10. South Korea 6 3 5 14
11. Hungary 5 3 4 12
12. Netherlands 4 2 3 9
13. Spain 3 0 2 5
14. New Zealand 2 6 0 8
15. Canada 2 2 9 13
16. Kazakhstan 2 2 4 8
17. Colombia 2 2 0 4
18. Switzerland 2 1 2 5
19. Belgium 2 1 1 4
=. Thailand 2 1 1 4
21. Croatia 2 1 0 3
22. Jamaica 2 0 1 3
=. Iran 2 0 1 3
24. South Africa 1 5 1 7
25. Sweden 1 4 1 6
26. Denmark 1 3 3 7
27. North Korea 1 3 2 6
28. Brazil 1 2 3 6
29. Belarus 1 2 1 4
30. Kenya 1 2 0 3
31. Romania 1 1 2 4
=. Poland 1 1 2 4
33. Cuba 1 1 1 3
=. Slovenia 1 1 1 3
35. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
=. Argentina 1 1 0 2
38. Czech Republic 1 0 5 6
39. Ethiopia 1 0 3 4
=. Uzbekistan 1 0 3 4
41. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
42. Greece 1 0 1 2
=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
44. Fiji 1 0 0 1
=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
48. Ukraine 0 3 1 4
49. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2
51. Lithuania 0 1 2 3
52. Georgia 0 1 1 2
53. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
=. Turkey 0 1 0 1
=. Ireland 0 1 0 1
=. Bahrain 0 1 0 1
=. Grenada 0 1 0 1
=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1
=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1
=. Philippines 0 1 0 1
61. Norway 0 0 3 3
62. Egypt 0 0 2 2
=. Israel 0 0 2 2
64. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
Total 162 162 178 502
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
