RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Brazilian authorities'
expulsion from venues of spectators carrying banners or shouting
slogans against interim President Michel Temer stirred outcry on
social media on Sunday, but Olympic organizers threw their
support behind the move.
A video of four security forces agents in red berets and
camouflage gear surrounding a man holding a 'Temer Out' banner
and manhandling him from the stands of the archery event on
Saturday prompted a barrage of criticism from Brazilians.
"A gold medal for repression" tweeted several people
following the protester's expulsion from Rio de Janeiro's
Sambadrome. A spokesman for Temer declined to comment.
Brazil is hosting South America's first Games amid a
political crisis that has deeply divided the nation of 200
million people.
Conservative Temer took office in May when President Dilma
Rousseff was placed on trial on charges of breaking budget laws,
prompting her supporters to accuse him of staging a "coup".
Rousseff denies any wrongdoing.
A spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
noted that the Olympic Charter prohibited the presence of
political propaganda within venues, as well as any kind of
religious or racial messages.
"Those who make political statements in the venues are
requested not to. If they resist, they are kindly requested to
leave," Mario Andrada told a news conference. "This is a venue
for sports. They need to be focused on that."
Andrada said the organizing committee was informing the
public at events that no political slogans would be tolerated.
Mark Adams, IOC director of communications, said incidents
of this sort arose at every Olympics.
Despite a focus on international sporting excellence, the
Games have often had explicitly political overtones, ranging
from the 1936 Berlin Olympics in Nazi Germany to the boycotts of
the Cold War years in Moscow in 1980 and four years later in Los
Angeles.
More recently, the Sochi Winter Olympics was marked by the
arrest by Russian authorities' of punk band Pussy Riot amid gay
rights demonstrations.
With political feeling in Brazil running high ahead of
Rousseff's trial this month, Temer was booed by some members of
the crowd during Friday's glittering opening ceremony in the
Maracana stadium. The jeers were even louder at a square in a
poor area of downtown Rio where thousands watched the ceremony
on a giant screen.
Small protests against Temer at the Games had begun ahead of
the opening ceremony, amid the soccer tournament that starts two
days before.
In the southeast Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte,
spectators wearing letters on their T-shirts spelling 'Temer
Out' were expelled from the stadium, local media reported.
