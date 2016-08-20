RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 A display full of grace and elegance allowed Margarita Mamun to capture the individual all around gold on Saturday and stretch Russia's dominance in rhythmic gymnastics into a fifth successive Olympics.

A total score of 76.483 carried Mamun to the top of the podium after three-times world champion Yana Kudryavtseva surrendered her title hopes when her twirling act with the clubs went horribly wrong in the dying seconds.

Throwing the club high into the air, she rolled over on the floor ready to catch it as she went to strike her final pose, only to see the apparatus land beyond her reach.

That error knocked a distraught Kudryavtseva, who was leading at the halfway point of the competition, off the top and she had to settle for silver with a total of 75.608.

Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova picked up bronze.