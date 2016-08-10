UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 The morning session in the Olympic rowing regatta was postponed on Wednesday as rain and winds lashed the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.
Officials said they would make a decision later on whether races could take place in the afternoon.
The first of the rowing finals, the women's quadruple sculls and the men's quadruple sculls, were due to be contested on Wednesday.
The rowing competition has been dogged by bad weather. Races on Sunday were called off as winds roiled the waters of the lagoon. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.