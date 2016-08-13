RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Britain took the men's eight gold in the Olympic rowing regatta on Saturday, leading all the way from their great rivals and defending champions Germany in the grand finale to the event.

The result means that Britain top the medals table in rowing with three golds, while Germany and New Zealand have two apiece.

Winning in 5:29.63, Britain at one point led the pack by more than two-and-a-half seconds. Germany closed the gap slightly towards the end, claiming second just 1.33 seconds behind the gold-medal winner. The Netherlands added to their rowing medals at the 2016 Games with a bronze finish.

While Germany were the defending Olympic champions, Britain have beaten them in last three world championships.

