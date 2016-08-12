RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning extended their five-year unbeaten run and claimed their second consecutive gold medal in the women's pair in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.

As is their style, the Britons led from the start in one of the most highly anticipated finals of the rowing event and a win had by no means been guaranteed.

The world and Olympic record holders led their nearest challengers by more than three-and-a-half seconds at the half way stage and by roughly four seconds at the 1,500-metre mark.

New Zealand's Rebecca Scown and Genevieve Behrent left it late to make their mark but moved up in the last stretch to take silver.

The young Danes Hedvig Rasmussen and Anne Anderson, who have impressed in this regatta, had to settle for bronze after holding second place for much of the race in a tussle with the U.S. pair.