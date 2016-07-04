UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, July 4 The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and 68 Russian athletes have agreed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will settle a dispute over the athletes' participation in the upcoming Olympic Games, CAS said on Monday.
"The parties have agreed to an expedited procedure which should conclude on 21 July 2016 with the issuance of the final decision," CAS, which is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.