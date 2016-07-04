ZURICH, July 4 The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and 68 Russian athletes have agreed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will settle a dispute over the athletes' participation in the upcoming Olympic Games, CAS said on Monday.

"The parties have agreed to an expedited procedure which should conclude on 21 July 2016 with the issuance of the final decision," CAS, which is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)