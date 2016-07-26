By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 Organisers of the Rio de
Janeiro Olympics wanted to put sailing, a sport often exiled to
port venues far from the host city, at the centre of the games.
They have succeeded on many counts, but not quite as
planned.
Concerns about sewage-polluted water and race-threatening
floating debris have obscured the Olympic Regatta's stunning
setting. The courses are among the first at an Olympics to allow
large crowds to watch races directly from central neighbourhood
beaches, surrounding buildings and hill-tops.
"The water issue has overshadowed the fact that Rio is a
fantastic place to sail and a venue that will test the sailors,"
said Josh Adams, managing director of U.S. Olympic Sailing in
Litchfield, Connecticut. "Rio de Janeiro provides a natural
amphitheatre for the sport of sailing."
Despite the water conditions, many sailors are already
calling the mix of winds, waves and currents they will face
between July 9 and 18 on three courses inside and two outside
Guanabara Bay the most challenging and competitive ever seen at
the Olympics.
In test regattas in Rio last year, few sailors managed to
dominate their classes as light-wind specialists were forced to
race in heavy wind courses and vice versa.
"At the Olympic level of the sport you have to be strong in
a range of conditions and Rio will be the ultimate test of
that," Adams said. "We've seen a range of wind speeds during the
Brazilian winter. It will be a tactical challenge."
The regatta will feature 10 classes, five male, four female
and one mixed group.
CLASS SEX TYPE
RS X MEN Windsurfer
RS X WOMEN Windsurfer
49er MEN Two-person dinghy, 2 sails + spinnaker
49erFX WOMEN Two-person dinghy, 2 sails + spinnaker
Laser MEN Two-person dinghy, 1 sail
Laser Radial WOMEN Two-person dinghy, 1 sail
Finn MEN Two-person dinghy (heavy) 1 sail
470 MEN Two-person dinghy, 2 sails + spinnaker
470 WOMEN Two-person dinghy, 2 sails + spinnaker
NACRA 17 MIXED Two-person catamaran, 2 sails + spinnaker
Each class will compete in 10 or 12 races plus a medal race.
The medal race will be between the top 10 finishers in the first
round of 10 or 12.
Organisers have said a seasonal lack of rain during Rio's
southern hemisphere winter will prevent much of the sewage that
pollutes local waters from being flushed into Guanabara Bay.
Efforts are also being made to reduce the plastic, trash,
logs and other floating debris that could damage or slow boats,
undermining fair competition.
"The water's not ideal but it's too late to worry," said
Erik Heil, a 49er sailor with the German Olympic team who was
treated for a flesh-eating bacteria in Germany last year after
racing in Rio.
"Just about everything else is fantastic and I'm thrilled
sailing will be at the centre of things for a change."
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Rex Gowar)