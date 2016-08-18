RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Brazil's duo of skipper Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze won gold in the women's 49erFX class on Thursday in a dramatic come-from-behind medal-race victory over the hard-driving New Zealand duo of Alex Maloney and Molly Meech.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams)