Olympics splits a favela

RIO DE JANEIRO - Olympic progress shakes the ground beneath Ester Silva's feet and slowly tears apart her home and community. She is a resident in the small Vila Uniao shantytown of 900 homes, just two kilometers north of the Olympic Village, where 368 families were removed to make way for the Transolimpica BRT bus route linking two main zones for the Games.(OLYMPICS-RIO/FAVELA DISSENT (TV, PIX), expect 1400 GMT/ 10 AM ET by Brad Brooks, 800 words)

Forget the gold, Pokemon Go is the Game

RIO DE JANEIRO - Challenging the Olympics for most popular game, Pokemon is drawing hundreds of people to a Rio de Janeiro park to have a go. (OLYMPICS-RIO/POKEMON (TV), expect 1800 GMT/ 2PM ET)

Athletics

RIO DE JANEIRO - After a world record women's 10,000 metres on the opening day, attention turns to the men's 10,000 on Saturday as Briton Mo Farah bids to complete the first leg of his distance double defence. The women's 100 metres final is top of the bill, while Usain Bolt gets his first taste of the track in the 100m heats. We will carry stories on all the finals and key heats. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/, coverage begins at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Gene Cherry, Jack Stubbs, Scott Malone and Drazen Jorgic)

RIO DE JANEIRO - Britain's Greg Rutherford will jump to defend his Olympic title from Chinese and U.S. competitors, chief among them Jarrion Lawson of the United States who in June became the first man to the win the 100 metres, 200 metres and long jump since Jesse Owens. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS-M-LONGJUMP/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Jack Stubbs, 400 words)

RIO DE JANEIRO - With Jamaica's twice Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce not at her best, the women's 100 metres, unlike the men's, appears to be wide open. Will it be another Jamaican in Elaine Thompson - the year's fastest over the distance? Or might it be Dutch 200 metres world champion Dafne Schippers. Or could one of the Americans, United States trials winner English Gardner or world bronze medallist Tori Bowie, step up? (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/W-1OOM (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 p.m. ET, by Scott Malone, 400 words)

Basketball

RIO DE JANEIRO - Sporting archrivals Brazil and Argentina clash on Olympic hardwood in what could be an explosive Group B men's basketball contest packed with tension and knockout round implications. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL/ (PIX), expect 1930 GMT/ 3:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Badminton

RIO DE JANEIRO - Spaniard Carolina Marin and China's Chen Long are among the big names jostling for position in the knockout rounds (OLYMPICS-RIO-BADMINTON/ (PIX), expect 1400 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Beach Volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO- Brazil's two male pairs hope a roaring crowd on Copacabana will propel them to beach volleyball quarter finals. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BVOLLEYBALL/BRAZIL (PIX), Expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Alexandra Ulmer, 400 words)

Boxing

RIO DE JANEIRO - Women debut for their first bouts of 2016 Olympic boxing, as men's light flyweights progress to the first medals of the tournament with two semifinal fights. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BOXING/ (PIX), expect 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Paulo Prada, 400 words)

Cycling (track)

RIO DE JANEIRO - It's the women's team pursuit and kierin finals in the cycling medal events at the velodrome on Saturday (OLYMPICS-RIO-TRACK/ (PIX), expect 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, Stephen Eisenhammer, 400 words)

Diving

RIO DE JANEIRO - The women move into the 3 metre springboard semi-final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING-W-3MSPRINGBOARD/(PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Equestrian

RIO DE JANEIRO - Great Britain seeks another gold medal in dressage after winning for the first time in London. The sport was long dominated by Germany, still favored in the team competition, until British rider Charlotte Dujardin redefined it and broke every record with horse Valegro, who is competing in his last Olympics in Rio. Team medals are awarded after the Grand Prix Special on Friday, and individual awards after Freestyle on Monday. (OLYMPICS-RIO-EQUESTRIAN-DRESSAGETEAM/ (PIX), expect by 2100/5 PM ET, by Caroline Stauffer, 400 words)

Football

RIO DE JANEIRO - Four soccer teams will say goodbye to their Olympic dream on Saturday as the quarter-finals get under way, with host nation and favourites Brazil taking on Colombia. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SOCCER-M/ expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

Fencing

RIO DE JANEIRO - The most decorated U.S. fencer ever and her history-making teammate in a hijab will get their last shot at a medal in the women's team sabre event, but the Russian team that took individual gold and silver could spoil their chances. (OLYMPICS-RIO-FENCING-W-SABRETEAM/ (PIX), expect 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Brad Haynes, 400 words)

Golf

RIO DE JANEIRO - On the third day of the men's golf tournament, Australia's Marcus Fraser will aim to protect his gold medal chances with two European players in hot pursuit. Belgium's Thomas Pieters, a 24-year-old player trying to make his name on the world's stage and Sweden's Henrik Stenson who has been on a streak since notching his first major earlier this summer by winning the British Open. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GOLF/(PIX), expect 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Liana B. Baker, 400 words)

Gymnastics

RIO DE JANEIRO - China's Dong Dong will be bidding to become the first male trampoline gymnast to win back-to-back Olympic golds. (OLYMPICS-RIO-TRAMPOLINE-M/(PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Colleen Stopforth, 300 words)

Rowing

It is the final day at the Rodrigo de Freitas de Lagoon with four finals. New Zealand's Mathe Drysdale and Czech Ondrej Synek will face off in the men's single sculls, while Australia's Kim Brennan and Kiwi Emma Twigg have an antipodean showdown in the women's single sculls. Then the big boats - women's eight and finally men's eight. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ROWING/ expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, 400 words)

Shooting

Two-time champion Vincent Hancock needs one more Olympic title in men's skeet to join two other shooters who have a record three Olympic gold medals in a single shooting event. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SHOOTING-M-SKEET (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 400 words)

Swimming

RIO DE JANEIRO - Last night of swimming action in Rio sees the final of the women's 50 metres freestyle and the men's 1,500m freestyle, the most arduous event in the pool, with world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy the fastest qualifier. In the medley relays, Michael Phelps is expected to bring down the curtain, definitively this time, on the most successful Olympic career of all time. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-W-50MFREE/, OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-M-1500MFREE/, OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-W-100MMEDLEYRELAY/, OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-M-100MMEDLEYRELAY/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

Table Tennis

RIO DE JANERIO - China faces North Korea in the women's team quarter-finals. (OLYMPICS-RIO-TABLETENNIS-W-TEAM/ (PIX) expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Tennis

Olympic tennis action nears its finale on Saturday with a women's singles final that pits Puerto Rican Monica Puig against Germany's Angelique Kerber, as Puig aims to bring her island nation its first gold medal in Olympic history. On the men's side, Spain's Rafa Nadal faces off in the semi-finals against Juan Martin del Petro, the Argentine who upset top seeded Novak Djokovic in the first round, and Briton Andy Murray takes on Japan's Kei Nishikori. American Madison Keys plays Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the bronze medal match. (OLYMPICS-RIO-TENNIS/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Weightlifting

RIO DE JANEIRO - Iran's Sohran Moradi is a strong favourite for the men's 94kg on Saturday. His closest challengers are expected to be Aurimas Didzbaalis of Lithuania, and Vadzim Straltsou of Belarus. The field is depleted by the absence of the Zielinski brothers from Poland, who were sent home for doping offences. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WEIGHTLIFTING-M-94KG/ expect by 2230/6:30 ET, 400 words) (Reporting by Leela de Kretser; Editing by Andrew Hay)