BRASILIA, July 21 Ten individuals detained in
Brazil on Thursday on suspicion of supporting Islamic State and
planning to attack the Olympic Games were amateurs who
communicated using messenger applications like WhatsApp, Justice
Minister Alexandre Moraes said.
Moraes said the group had not met in person, lacked funding
and did not actually have contact with Islamic State. He said
they had tried to purchase guns and could not be ignored, but
that the risk of a terrorist attack on the Olympics had not
increased.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)