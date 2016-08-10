RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 South Korea's Jin Jong-oh shot his way back from the brink of elimination to win his third consecutive gold in the Olympic men's 50 metre pistol event on Wednesday.

With a steadier hand in the final rounds, Jin prevailed over Vietnam's Xuan Vinh Hoang, who made history on Saturday by winning his country's first gold medal.

Kim Song Guk of North Korea won the bronze in his first ever international final.

The 36-year-old Jin, ranked No. 1 in the world, is one of the Olympics' most decorated pistol shooters, having won the 50 metre titles at Beijing and London, where he also claimed the 10m air pistol event. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Ferris)