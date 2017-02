RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Barbara Engleder of Germany won gold in the women's 50 metre rifle three position on Thursday, her first medal in four Olympic Games.

The 33-year-old Engleder ranked at or near the top through the kneeling, prone and standing positions of the competition, holding off two Chinese shooters.

Zhang Binbin took the silver and 2008 Olympic champion Du Li the bronze. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)