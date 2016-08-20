RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 The final of the Olympic gold medal football match went into extra-time on Saturday after Brazil and Germany drew 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Neymar put Brazil ahead with a superb free kick after 27 minutes but German captain Maximilian Meyer got an equaliser after an hour.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time and if the scores are still tied they will go to penalty kicks. Neither side has won the Olympic gold medal in football. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Angus MacSwan)