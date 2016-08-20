(updates with match going to penalties)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 The Olympic men's football final on Saturday went to penalties after Brazil and Germany drew 1-1 at the end of extra-time.

Neymar put Brazil ahead with a superb free kick after 27 minutes but German captain Maximilian Meyer scored an equaliser after an hour.

Neither side has won the Olympic gold medal in football.