RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Neymar delivered Brazil's first Olympic men's football gold medal on Saturday with the winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout victory over Germany after the sides had drawn 1-1 after extra-time in a thrilling game at the Maracana stadium.

Neymar had put Brazil ahead with a superb free kick after 27 minutes but Germany captain Maximilian Meyer got an equaliser after an hour to take the game into the extra period. (Editing by Ken Ferris)