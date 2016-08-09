RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Canada beat Germany 2-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's football on Tuesday and the Germans go through with them while Australia wait to see if they will make it as one of the best third-placed sides.

Australia beat Zimbabwe 6-1 but could still only finish third in Group F on goal difference behind Germany.

The top two teams in each of the three groups qualify automatically for the quarter-finals along with the two best third-placed sides.

Canada have been the surprise package of the tournament so far, with the 12th-ranked North Americans beating the second-ranked Germans and the fifth-ranked Aussies.

They were nevertheless lucky to overcome the Germans, who had 22 shots to their six and 67 percent possession.

Captain Melissa Tancredi score a goal in each half to give them the win after they had gone behind to an early penalty from Melanie Behringer.

Australia meanwhile brushed aside Zimbabwe, who finished their first ever appearance in a major tournament with no points and a minus 12 goal difference.

Australia scored three goals in each half and Emmaculate Msipa got a consolation goal for the Africans in injury time. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)