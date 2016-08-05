RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Russian breaststroker Yulia Efimova is heading to the Olympics a day after winning an appeal against a doping ban, she said on Friday, but there was no immediate confirmation from swimming's governing body that she could take part.

Efimova posted a picture of herself on Instagram, looking surprised and tearful, with the caption: "I'm going to the Olympics. I couldn't be more proud and relieved."

The four-times world champion had looked set to miss the Games but was handed a lifeline on Thursday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially upheld her appeal against her ban.

It was the latest in a series of last-minute doping-related rulings on Russian competitors that have turned the build-up to Rio into a legal obstacle course.

The final decision on Efimova's involvement will be made swimming's governing body FINA. But a FINA spokesman declined to comment on her status, saying a statement would be issued later on Friday or on Saturday.

Efimova, 24, was banned by FINA between October 2013 and February 2015 after testing positive for traces of the anabolic steroid DHEA.

That triggered an automatic suspension from Rio according to criteria laid down by the International Olympic Committee last month in response to revelations of widespread state-backed Russian doping across a wide range of sports.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport said the Olympic ban was "unenforceable" because an athlete could not be punished twice for the same doping offence.

Efimova's whereabouts were not clear. The heats of the 100 metres breaststroke take place on Sunday while the 200m - in which she won a bronze medal in London in 2012 - is on Wednesday.

The Russian was also briefly suspended after testing positive for Meldonium this year but cleared in July.

Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances from Jan. 1, but some positive tests were later overturned after the agency said there was a lack of clear scientific evidence about how long it takes for the drug to be excreted from the body. (Editing by Ed Osmond)