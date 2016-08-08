RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Adam Peaty smashed his own world record for the second time in two days on Sunday to win 100 metres breaststroke gold and become the first British male swimmer in 28 years to win an Olympic title.

The world champion, who clocked 57.55 seconds in Saturday's heats, won in 57.13 to open his country's medal account at the Games.

Defending champion Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa took the silver in 58.69 and Cody Miller of the United States won the bronze in 58.87.

The last British male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal was Adrian Moorhouse in the same breaststroke event at the 1988 Seoul Games.

The country's only other male champions over the last 100 years were David Wilkie in the 200m breaststroke in 1976 and Duncan Goodhew in the 100m breaststroke in 1980. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)