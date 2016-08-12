RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Ryan Murphy extended a U.S. winning streak and completed a backstroke double on Thursday, adding the Olympic men's 200 metres gold to the 100 title he won earlier in the week.

The U.S. men have now won the event for six successive Olympics dating back to Atlanta in 1996.

Tyler Clary, the gold medallist at London 2012, was unable to defend his title after failing to be selected at the U.S. trials.

Mitch Larkin of Australia won the silver and Russian Evgeny Rylov took the bronze. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)