UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Michael Phelps of the United States claimed the 20th Olympic gold medal of his career on Tuesday by winning the 200 metres butterfly final in a race that made up for a stinging 2012 defeat to South African Chad Le Clos.
Japan's Masato Sakai took the silver medal and Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi the bronze.
Le Clos, whose run-up to the Games was overshadowed by news that both his parents had cancer, finished fourth.
Phelps now has 24 Olympic medals with the chance of another later on Tuesday in the 4x200 freestyle relay. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.