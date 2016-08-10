UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 The United States won the men's 4x200 metre freestyle relay on Tuesday, with Michael Phelps swimming the anchor leg to take his 21st gold medal.
Britain won silver, and Japan bronze.
Phelps swam the final leg an hour after winning his 20th gold in the 200 metres butterfly.
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.