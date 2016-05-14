UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
SEOUL May 14 Former Olympic swimming champion Park Tae-hwan has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to "mediate" with the Korean Olympic Committee (KOC) after he was left off the team due to a controversial doping ban, the KOC has said.
Park, who has already served an 18-month doping ban imposed by world governing body FINA, is fighting to overturn a KOC regulation that has tacked on an additional three-year suspension, which would rule him out of the Rio Olympics.
"Park asked CAS for mediation, and CAS notified the KOC and the swimming federation that such a request came in," a KOC spokesman said on Saturday.
He added that Park had requested an interview with the KOC and the meeting had been scheduled for May 25.
(Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Ian Ransom Editing by Peter Rutherford)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.