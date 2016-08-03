RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 A mischievous Michael Phelps hinted the Rio Games may not be his last when the most decorated Olympian of all-time said on Wednesday he was excited his infant son Boomer would be in the stands to watch "the potential" last races of his career.

The American, who retired after the 2012 London Olympics and was taken to task when he announced he would make a Rio comeback, appeared to be joking with reporters packed into his pre-Games new conference about continuing his career.

But the winner of a record 22 Olympic medals, including 18 golds, left the door open by the smallest of cracks that a sixth Games could be on his agenda.

"To have our first born be able to watch -- I'll say this just in case it comes back -- my potential last Olympics just so you guys don't beat me to death about coming back," said Phelps, drawing laughter from the packed hall.

"To have him (Boomer) watch the potential last races of my career is something I look forward to being able to share with him and also now being able to share the experience of carrying the American flag and leading Team USA out," the 31-year-old added.

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) announced earlier on Wednesday that Phelps, who will be the first American male swimmer to compete at five Games, had been chosen in a vote of fellow team members to lead the delegation into the Maracana stadium. (Editing by Ed Osmond)