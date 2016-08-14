RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Simone Manuel anchored the U.S. women's 4x100 metres medley relay team to victory on Saturday for her second gold medal of the Rio Olympics.

The United States were the defending champions and Manuel's swim came about 40 minutes after she won silver in the 50 freestyle. She won the 100m freestyle in a dead-heat with Canada's Penny Oleksiak on Thursday.

It was also the 1000th Olympic gold medal won by the country, the U.S. Olympic Committee said.

Australia took the silver, beating bronze medallists Denmark by just 0.01 of a second.

Dana Vollmer, who swam the third butterfly leg for the United States, was the only one in the race line-up to have also been in the 2012 winning quartet.