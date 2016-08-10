UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Katie Ledecky of the United States won the women's Olympic 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday to claim her second individual gold of the Rio de Janeiro Games.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden took the silver medal, and Emma McKeon of Australia won bronze. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.