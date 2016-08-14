RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina beat Swiss duo Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky 6-4 6-4 to win Olympic gold in the women's doubles on Sunday.

The victory in a sparsely attended final gave Russia its seventh gold medal of the Rio Games and first in tennis.

Former world number one and five-time grand slam singles title winner Hingis came out of retirement to become one of the world's top doubles players, winning several titles including this year's Australian Open with partner Sania Mirza.

However, the Russian pair, who have played together consistently since 2012 and won two grand slam tournaments, outmatched Hingis and Bacsinszky with deft serve-and-volley play in two quick sets. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer Additional reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)