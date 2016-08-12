RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Canada's Rosie MacLennan has made it a habit of rising to the occasion whenever she sees the Olympic rings beneath her while she soars through the air and she became the first trampoline gymnast to win back-to-back golds on Friday.

The 27-year-old had been a surprise champion four years ago and was expected to be upstaged in Rio by Chinese world champion Li Dan or 2008 Beijing gold medallist He Wenna.

During qualifying earlier on Friday, MacLennan trailed Li but she soared to the top of the podium with a gravity-defying routine in the final that earned her a score of 56.465 and wild cheers from the crowd. It was Canada's second gold in Rio.

Li followed her on to the apparatus and had been expected to leapfrog the Canadian in the standings but when her score of 55.885 flashed up, she realised that not only was she not top, she had also been pipped to the silver medal by Britain's Bryony Page.

Page, who finished seventh in qualifying, was in floods of tears as she knelt on the floor when she realised that she had earned Britain their first ever medal in trampolining when Li failed to overtake her.

Once the last competitor, surprise qualifying leader Tatsiana Piatrenia of Belarus, had finished her display, Page broke down again as the result confirmed she had won a silver with 56.040.

He's hopes of becoming the first trampoline gymnast to win two Olympic golds ended in disappointment as she missed out on bronze by 0.315 of a point. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Frank Pingue)