RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Hot favourite Gwen Jorgensen produced the perfect race to win the Olympic women's triathlon gold on Saturday, the American unusually staying with all her rivals on the bike then surging clear of defending champion Nicola Spirig-Hug on the run.

Jorgensen has dominated the swim-bike-sport over the last two yeas but usually wins her races by chasing down the stronger bikers during the 10km run.

On Saturday, however, she gave as good as she got on the hilly 40km bike and eventually broke the challenge of 34-year-old Spirig-Hug on the run to win America's first gold in the event since it was introduced to the Games in 2000.

Switzerland's Spirig-Hug, who has had a baby since her photo-finish victory in London, held on to take silver and become the first woman to win two Olympic medals in the sport.

British team mates Non Stanford and Vicky Holland, who live and train together in Leeds, battled it out for bronze, with Holland just taking it.

