RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Work restarted on the
Olympic beach volleyball arena on Wednesday, four days after it
was halted because of a missing permit, officials in host city
Rio de Janeiro said.
Construction on the temporary structure ground to a halt on
Saturday but resumed after new paperwork was filed, according to
the city's Environment Secretariat.
Although the environmental licenses are still being
reviewed, officials guaranteed the venue on Rio's Copacabana
beach will be finished in time for the start of South America's
first Olympic Games on Aug. 5.
