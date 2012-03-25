By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, March 25
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 Getting to London was the
theme at the Olympic rowing qualifying regatta in Tigre on
Sunday although a pair of third-placed Uruguayan scullers
celebrated as if they had already won the gold medal.
Argentina's brand new rowing premises in Tigre, a suburb of
the capital on the Parana river delta, held four sculling finals
involving rowers from all over Latin America. Others will have
their chance at the final qualification regatta in Lucerne,
Switzerland, in May.
Argentine Santiago Fernandez, who placed fourth in the men's
singles sculls at the 2004 Athens Games and was Pan-American
champion in 2007, will be going to his fourth Olympics after
finishing second in the final won by Mexican Patrick Lolliger.
Compatriot Milka Kraljev also qualified for her second
Games, winning the women's lightweight double sculls with Clara
Rohner.
"I'm happy, very happy. What we dreamt of many times has
become true. Every day I'd go to bed thinking of this regatta
and I think that by mentalising it so much, if became a
reality," Kraljev told Reuters.
Cuba's Yunior Perez, who with Manuel Suarez won the men's
lightweight double sculls, said: "This is what all sportsmen and
women want, to get to the Olympic Games.
"This is my second occasion, I already managed it for
Beijing where I got sixth place so now I want to equal or better
that in London," Perez said after beating hosts Argentina into
second place.
Uruguayan fans and members of the media went wild with their
celebrations, making a huge noise for a small country when
Emiliano Dumestre and Rodolfo Collazo came in third to snatch a
berth in London.
Mexicans Alan Armenta and Gerardo Sanchez, Pan-American
champions in Guadalajara last October, were fourth and missed
out.
Peruvian Victor Aspillaga, an example of the perseverance
needed to succeed by competitors from lesser sporting nations,
will be going to his first Games at the age of 26 after taking
third place among the six qualifiers in the men's single sculls
final.
"It's been a huge sacrifice but I'm very happy," Aspillaga
told Reuters, adding he was grateful to his father for emotional
and financial support.
"As in Peru there's very little support for sports, I've had
the luck to have had that backing," said Aspillaga, who has had
to practise in very basic conditions.
"The last year and a half (I trained) outside Lima, 180
kilometres away at a lake in a barren area where there was no
light and I'd have to camp because it was the only place where I
could row."
Cuba's Yariulvis Cobas won the women's single sculls final
in which the top five secured an Olympic berth.
Rowing in Latin America has lagged behind Europe, North
America and Australia as a result of limited state support but a
sign of improvement is Argentina's Tigre course with new state
of the art facilities installed last year.
Olympic success has been limited with Argentina and Uruguay
the only nations to win medals.
Argentina have won four, including gold in the men's doubles
sculls in 1952 and single sculler Alberto Demiddi's bronze in
1968 and silver in 1972.
Uruguay have also claimed four Olympic rowing medals, one
silver and three bronze.
(Additional reporting by Miguel Lobianco, editing by Ed Osmond)