May 23 Australia's women's eight have defied the
supposed curse on their boat to qualify for the London Olympics
with victory in the final qualifier in Switzerland.
The hastily assembled crew were only given clearance to
mount a challenge for London a couple of months ago after a
public campaign and they made the most of their opportunity.
Stroked by Phoebe Stanley, they raced to victory by a length
at the final Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne on Tuesday to
claim one of two spots at the Games with the other going to
Germany.
"This is pretty amazing. I thought my Olympic dream was over
two months ago," Stanley told worldrowing.com.
"Until now our lives didn't exist past ... May 22 but now we
are so excited."
Australia's women's eight has not faired well at the last
two Olympics with the infamy of the "Lay-Down Sally" incident of
2004 laying the foundation for talk of a curse.
Sally Robbins inexplicably stopped rowing 400 metres from
the end of the eights final at the Athens Olympics to leave
Australia last and trigger an acrimonious national row.
Four years later, a crew some fancied as genuine medal
contenders again finished sixth and last in the final in
Beijing.
"It is a very different feeling to four years ago," crew
member Sally Kehoe told Rowing Australia.
"This time round we have really earned our position and
fought to be here. We were not a priority boat but being the
underdogs is working for us so far."
