May 23 Australia's women's eight have defied the supposed curse on their boat to qualify for the London Olympics with victory in the final qualifier in Switzerland.

The hastily assembled crew were only given clearance to mount a challenge for London a couple of months ago after a public campaign and they made the most of their opportunity.

Stroked by Phoebe Stanley, they raced to victory by a length at the final Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne on Tuesday to claim one of two spots at the Games with the other going to Germany.

"This is pretty amazing. I thought my Olympic dream was over two months ago," Stanley told worldrowing.com.

"Until now our lives didn't exist past ... May 22 but now we are so excited."

Australia's women's eight has not faired well at the last two Olympics with the infamy of the "Lay-Down Sally" incident of 2004 laying the foundation for talk of a curse.

Sally Robbins inexplicably stopped rowing 400 metres from the end of the eights final at the Athens Olympics to leave Australia last and trigger an acrimonious national row.

Four years later, a crew some fancied as genuine medal contenders again finished sixth and last in the final in Beijing.

"It is a very different feeling to four years ago," crew member Sally Kehoe told Rowing Australia.

"This time round we have really earned our position and fought to be here. We were not a priority boat but being the underdogs is working for us so far." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)