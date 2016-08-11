Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.
Semifinal 2
1. Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 6 minutes 17.13 seconds Q
2. Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 6:20.66 Q
3. Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:21.04 Q
4. Belarus
Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich 6:22.46
5. France
Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy 6:26.94
6. Germany
Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger 6:35.90
Semifinal 1
1. Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 6:11.82 Q
2. South Africa
David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green 6:15.22 Q
3. Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 6:16.54 Q
4. U.S.
Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil 6:19.08
5. Greece
Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:24.04
6. Russia
Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev 6:24.89
