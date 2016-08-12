Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
1. Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 5 minutes 58.61 seconds
2. Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 6:00.44
3. Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 6:03.85
4. South Africa
David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green 6:05.80
5. Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:08.38
6. Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 6:15.93